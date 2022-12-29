JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

