JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PDN stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

