JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

