JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Raised by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 322.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95.

