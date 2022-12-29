K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $26,000 Holdings in Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,394 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.05% of Telesis Bio worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telesis Bio by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Telesis Bio by 696.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Telesis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Telesis Bio by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telesis Bio by 563.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 131,243 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telesis Bio Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ DNAY opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. Telesis Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telesis Bio ( NASDAQ:DNAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Telesis Bio had a negative return on equity of 73.65% and a negative net margin of 251.04%. The company had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Analysts forecast that Telesis Bio, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Telesis Bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Telesis Bio

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

