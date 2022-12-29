Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Insider Ronald S. Nersesian Sells 18,069 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KEYS opened at $167.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

