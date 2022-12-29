Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $129.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.52 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.54.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.