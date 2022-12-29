Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) and Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) and Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Viveon Health Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiora Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Viveon Health Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kiora Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,917.24%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Viveon Health Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiora Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 264.94 -$13.77 million ($55.23) -0.04 Viveon Health Acquisition N/A N/A $2.49 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Viveon Health Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Viveon Health Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kiora Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viveon Health Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Viveon Health Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -159.91% -101.78% Viveon Health Acquisition N/A N/A -4.32%

Summary

Viveon Health Acquisition beats Kiora Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as for treating non-infectious posterior uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Viveon Health Acquisition

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

