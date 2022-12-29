Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $378.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.30.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

