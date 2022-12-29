L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,426,000 after acquiring an additional 186,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,645,000 after purchasing an additional 150,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,678,000 after purchasing an additional 174,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,966,000 after purchasing an additional 668,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after buying an additional 875,587 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.46.

LHX stock opened at $204.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.53. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.31 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

