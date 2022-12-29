Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $265.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 60.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $231.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

