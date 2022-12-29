Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average of $88.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $167.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

