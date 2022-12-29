Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $156.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $183.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day moving average is $158.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

