Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MRK opened at $111.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $281.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.