Lake Street Financial LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Stock Down 0.5 %

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Shares of CB stock opened at $219.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.65 and its 200-day moving average is $198.20. The stock has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $222.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

