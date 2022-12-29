Lake Street Financial LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $115.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average is $109.19. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

