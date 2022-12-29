Lake Street Financial LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IWF stock opened at $210.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $309.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

