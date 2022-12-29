Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $611,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,156 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 107,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,988,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,592,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

