Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

UBER stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

