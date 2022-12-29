Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 655 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 206.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $309.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.39 and its 200-day moving average is $261.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

