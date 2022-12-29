Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LB stock opened at C$32.37 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.23 and a 12-month high of C$45.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 25.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.41.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$257.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2399995 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

