Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $331.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LGGNY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 397 ($4.79) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

