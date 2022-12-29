LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) & Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Critical Contrast

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LENSAR and Vapotherm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 0 0 N/A Vapotherm 1 4 0 0 1.80

LENSAR presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 409.09%. Vapotherm has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 90.00%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Vapotherm.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -58.67% -44.39% -35.50% Vapotherm -156.83% -284.08% -59.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares LENSAR and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.4% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Vapotherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LENSAR and Vapotherm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $34.46 million 0.88 -$19.60 million ($2.14) -1.29 Vapotherm $113.29 million 0.59 -$59.80 million ($4.17) -0.60

LENSAR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

LENSAR has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LENSAR beats Vapotherm on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of continuous and intermittent delivery of aerosol medication; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

