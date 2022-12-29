LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $170.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LHC Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 648,800 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 781.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 473,440 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,946,000 after purchasing an additional 336,717 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,394,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4,683.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 255,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Price Performance

LHC Group stock opened at $160.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.44. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $169.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.34 and a 200-day moving average of $163.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.65 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

