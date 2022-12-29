Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.
Limoneira has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of 166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Limoneira Price Performance
LMNR opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Limoneira Company Profile
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.
