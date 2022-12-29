Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOOP. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Loop Industries from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Loop Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of LOOP opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.49. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loop Industries

Loop Industries ( NASDAQ:LOOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Loop Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Loop Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Loop Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Loop Industries by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loop Industries

(Get Rating)

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.

Featured Stories

