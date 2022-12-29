Mammoth One Day Volume Reaches $12,006.62 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $23.98 million and approximately $12,006.62 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00037732 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006006 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00019073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00227121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.0034578 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,153.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

