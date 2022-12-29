Marietta Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IVV stock opened at $378.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

