Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,483.33.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Markel
In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Markel Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,304.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,258.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,234.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.68 and a beta of 0.77. Markel has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
