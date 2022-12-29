Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $2,220,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $36,089.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $273.36 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

