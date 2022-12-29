Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $2,220,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $36,089.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ UTHR opened at $273.36 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
