Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $316,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $281.26 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.65.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.