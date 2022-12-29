Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Activity at Medicenna Therapeutics

In related news, Director Albert George Beraldo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,482.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$383,272.50.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at C$0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of C$37.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.17. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.49.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

