Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Trimmed by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT opened at $76.30 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

