Metahero Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $17.45 million and approximately $525,433.92 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.53 or 0.01496900 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007851 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00017441 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00032608 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.70 or 0.01720794 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

