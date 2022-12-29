Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) vs. Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Head to Head Contrast

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Methanex has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Methanex and Comstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex 11.22% 20.91% 7.44% Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex 2 4 4 0 2.20 Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Methanex and Comstock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Methanex currently has a consensus price target of $46.10, indicating a potential upside of 27.52%. Given Methanex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Methanex is more favorable than Comstock.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Methanex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Comstock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Methanex and Comstock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex $4.41 billion 0.57 $482.36 million $6.39 5.66 Comstock $860,000.00 24.32 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.36

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock. Comstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Methanex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Methanex beats Comstock on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel and Daney Ranch properties. It has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim and remediate mercury from soils, waste, and tailings. The company was formerly known as Comstock Mining Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Inc. in May 2022. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

