Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.75 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €8.75 ($9.31) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.32) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.04) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.39) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €8.55 ($9.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.78. Metro has a one year low of €6.15 ($6.54) and a one year high of €11.60 ($12.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

