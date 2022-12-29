Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given a $66.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 32.8% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 881.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.