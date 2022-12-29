Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives $297.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $297.22.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $234.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.38. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 61.6% in the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 166,723 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,830,000 after buying an additional 63,533 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,045 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

