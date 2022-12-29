MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $138.09 on Thursday. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $576.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.51.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.90). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.38% and a negative return on equity of 348.42%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post -26.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
