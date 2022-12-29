Mina Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Mina has a market capitalization of $353.51 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002699 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 788,769,476 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 788,623,277.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.44857332 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $6,349,250.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

