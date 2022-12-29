Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 309,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,306,021 shares.The stock last traded at $6.69 and had previously closed at $6.63.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
