Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 309,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,306,021 shares.The stock last traded at $6.69 and had previously closed at $6.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.