Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.90.

In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 364,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at $419,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,659.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 152,713 shares of company stock valued at $166,132. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

