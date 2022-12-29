Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.90.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
