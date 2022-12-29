Moller Financial Services Buys 61 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moller Financial Services grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $378.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.30.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.