Moller Financial Services Buys 61 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moller Financial Services grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $378.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.30.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
