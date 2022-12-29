MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,846 shares of company stock worth $11,956,703 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in MongoDB by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $188.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.25. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $546.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.