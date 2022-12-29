MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.