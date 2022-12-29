Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 300 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American International Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 193,097 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of American International Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $8,251,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.