Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $83.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.