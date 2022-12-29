Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 5,180 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 41,475 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 216.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 51,446 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 205,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NorthWestern news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Shares of NWE opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.62%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

