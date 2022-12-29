NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NetApp by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

