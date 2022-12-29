Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $82,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $47.37 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.